Crime

Man charged after 2 women suffer serious injuries in hit-and-run collision in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 12:55 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A man has been charged in connection with a fail-to-remain collision in Toronto, police say.

In a release, Toronto police said on March 20 at around 2:52 a.m., officers received a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Niagara Street.

Police said an unknown driver in a 2015-2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD double cap 4×4 pickup truck was travelling southbound on Bathurst Street.

Officers said the vehicle turned left onto Niagara Street and struck an 18-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman who were walking southbound in the marked crosswalk.

Police said the women were “rushed to hospital with serious injuries.”

According to police, the suspect vehicle fled the scene, travelling eastbound on Niagara Street.

Officers said on April 20, Jordan De Nobrega, 31, from Bradford West surrendered to investigators.

Police allege he was the driver of the pickup truck.

According to police, De Nobrega has been charged with two counts each of failing to remain causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

Officers said investigators spoke with two other men whose photos were released during the investigation, but said “at this time no charges have been laid.”

