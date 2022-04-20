Toronto faces Tampa Bay on 4-game win streak

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs (51-20-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (46-22-8, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Tampa Bay.

The Lightning are 13-8-3 in division play. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 33.

The Maple Leafs are 14-7-1 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.9 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 58.

In their last meeting on April 4, Toronto won 6-2. Matthews scored a team-high three goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 54 assists and has 87 points this season. Nikita Kucherov has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 61 total assists and has 95 points. Matthews has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (undisclosed), Auston Matthews: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

