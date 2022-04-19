Menu

Canada

Mining company signs deal with Alberta to turn coal proposal into renewable energy project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2022 5:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines' Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines
WATCH (March 4): A year after it was established, Alberta's coal policy committee has presented its long-awaited recommendations to the province. Effective immediately, all new coal-related exploration and development activities in the eastern slopes won't be allowed. Jill Croteau has more. – Mar 4, 2022

One of the companies that had planned to build an open-pit coal mine in the Rocky Mountains has signed an agreement with an Alberta government agency to work toward converting the project to renewable energy.

Montem Resources has announced a memorandum of understanding with Alberta Innovates, part of the provincial economic development ministry.

Read more: Albertans want overall policy on Rocky Mountain development: coal committee

Although few details were immediately available, the parties say the deal means they will work together to build a green hydrogen complex in the southwest corner of the province.

Montem says the project, which would use wind power instead of natural gas, would create 200 construction jobs and 30 full-time positions.

The company has also applied to regulators for a coal mine on the same site.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Can Alberta’s electricity grid reach net zero by 2035?' Can Alberta’s electricity grid reach net zero by 2035?
Can Alberta’s electricity grid reach net zero by 2035? – Mar 30, 2022

Montem CEO Peter Doyle has said the Australian-owned company will decide by the end of June which of the two projects it will pursue.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coal mining in the Rockies would overall negatively impact Alberta: U of C analysis

The company began examining the renewables project after the growth of public opposition to open-pit mines in the Rockies.

It also cites the uncertain length of the regulatory process for coal mines as a reason to consider hydrogen.

Click to play video: 'From lithium to hydrogen: How Alberta hopes to power the new energy future' From lithium to hydrogen: How Alberta hopes to power the new energy future
From lithium to hydrogen: How Alberta hopes to power the new energy future – Jan 6, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta Environment tagNatural Gas tagRenewable Energy tagAlberta energy tagRocky Mountains tagCoal Mining tagWind Power tagCoal Mine tagAlberta Innovates tagMontem Resources tagMining Company tagopen-pit coal mine taggreen hydrogen complex tag

