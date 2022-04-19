Saskatchewan Roughriders to hold training camp in Saskatoon for next three years

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be returning to Saskatoon for their training camp after over two years, the team announced on Tuesday.

As part of a three-year agreement with the University of Saskatchewan, the Roughriders will be hosting their training camp at the University’s football stadium for the next three years.

The Roughriders Coors Light Training Camp this year is scheduled to run from May 15 to June 3, with the first two weeks taking place in Saskatoon. Practices will be held at the University of Saskatchewan’s Griffiths Stadium from May 15 to May 27.

The Roughriders were last in Saskatoon for training camp back in 2019. The university has since completed a $3.14-million turf project, resulting in an upgraded and expanded playing surface.

“After two years away from the University of Saskatchewan we are thrilled to have a renewed partnership with the University of Saskatchewan and to bring our team up to prepare for the 2022 season,” said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds in a statement released Tuesday.

After the announcement, Reynolds elaborated on the team’s excitement to return to Saskatoon.

“When you actually host camp here and get immersed in a different city with a different set of fans, it’s important for the players to understand this is the province’s team, it’s not just Regina’s team,” Reynolds said. “When you see the great fan support here, I think they see that.”

The CFL’s 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the league’s health and safety protocols forced the Roughriders to hold their 2021 training camp in Regina.

The team will culminate their Saskatoon visit on May 28 by hosting the Green and White game. The Roughriders will then return to Regina on May 29 for the remainder of the preseason.

The club will also host their rookie camp at Griffiths Stadium from May 11 to 13.

University of Saskatchewan President Peter Stoicheff says the university is thrilled to renew their relationship with the team and host its upcoming training camps.

“We look forward to welcoming the team back to campus, including the many former Huskie student-athletes who have moved on to professional careers with the Roughriders,” Stoicheff said in a statement.

University of Saskatchewan Huskies chief athletics officer Shannon Chinn says the Riders training camp will only increase the excitement around football in the city.

“We had a phenomenal run to the Vanier Cup this year, which really created interest and buzz around football in Saskatoon,” Chinn said.

“Bringing the Riders back up, just keep that continuous buzz of football, continue getting more fans out to our games, more people interested in football…it’s phenomenal for everyone.”

The Roughriders say more details, including training camp practice times will be coming soon.

In addition to training camp, the club says they will have several upcoming community events in Saskatoon. Roughrider players Albert Awachie, Derrick Moncrief, Mitchell Picton, Evan Johnson and Jorgen Hus will participate in Saskatoon Minor Football’s Playground to Pros program during the Easter Break.

Four members of the Roughriders 2007 Grey Cup championship team will also be appearing as keynote speakers at the Huskies Football Foundation’s Dog’s Breakfast. The event will feature football operations vice-president Jeremy O’Day, along with former Roughriders Andy Fantuz, Tad Kornegay and Scott Schultz, in conversation with Glen Suitor.

Some current Roughriders will also be in attendance at the event.

The team says more community events and fan interactions will be announced in the coming weeks.

