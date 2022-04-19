Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Surrey, B.C. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C. last year.

Tevain Lloyd, 28, is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, in relation to a shooting on Dec. 30, 2021.

The incident took place in the 13900-block of Laurel Drive in the Whalley neighbourhood around 8:05 a.m. One man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Surrey RCMP said in a news release at the time.

The Mounties said the incident appeared to have been targeted, taking place between “parties known to each other.”

After months of investigation, Lloyd, commonly known as “Gucci,” was identified as the suspect.

In a Tuesday news release, police said charges against Lloyd were approved by the BC Prosecution Service and approved in March.

“If you see Tevain Lloyd call 911 immediately and do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in the statement.

Lloyd is described as six-feet-three-inches tall, weighing approximately 335 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right hand that says, “who god bless no man can curse.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

