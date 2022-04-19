Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Surrey, B.C. shooting

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 5:49 pm
Tevain Lloyd is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021 shooting in Surrey, B.C.
Tevain Lloyd is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021 shooting in Surrey, B.C. Handout/Surrey RCMP

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C. last year.

Tevain Lloyd, 28, is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, in relation to a shooting on Dec. 30, 2021.

The incident took place in the 13900-block of Laurel Drive in the Whalley neighbourhood around 8:05 a.m. One man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Surrey RCMP said in a news release at the time.

The Mounties said the incident appeared to have been targeted, taking place between “parties known to each other.”

Read more: Surrey RCMP search for suspect after man shot in Whalley home

Story continues below advertisement

After months of investigation, Lloyd, commonly known as “Gucci,” was identified as the suspect.

Trending Stories

In a Tuesday news release, police said charges against Lloyd were approved by the BC Prosecution Service and approved in March.

“If you see Tevain Lloyd call 911 immediately and do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in the statement.

Lloyd is described as six-feet-three-inches tall, weighing approximately 335 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right hand that says, “who god bless no man can curse.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'High-speed chase in Surrey ends with multi-vehicle collision: RCMP' High-speed chase in Surrey ends with multi-vehicle collision: RCMP
High-speed chase in Surrey ends with multi-vehicle collision: RCMP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey crime tagSurrey shooting tagcanada-wide arrest warrant tagWhalley tagSurrey shooting suspect tagTevain Lloyd tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers