Time to fill up: Gas prices expected to rise 7 cents in Ontario Tuesday night

Gas prices are expected to spike across much of Ontario overnight into Wednesday morning, according to one industry analyst.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says most of the province will see a seven-cent-per-litre increase overnight.

This will see prices in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Hamilton and Kitchener climb to 184.9 cents a litre while the London, Windsor and Barrie will be among the areas that will land at 183.9 cents a litre.

“The eastern part of the country will see a shift from winter to summer gasoline, which costs more to produce. That’s the reason for the increase,” the former MP said in an email.

He went on to explain that the summer blend is designed to operate under high temperatures.

It is a “different blend, so gasoline doesn’t evaporate under higher temperatures and convert into smog or create vapour lock and run on in your engine,” McTeague said.

Over the weekend, he told Global News that companies switch blends twice a year.

“From April 15 until September 15, you’re supposed to use a different spec of gasoline,” McTeague told Global News over the weekend.

“The specification changes mostly so that the ingredients, the mixture does not include something that would evaporate easily or cause problems for vehicles in higher temperatures.”

If you are unable to get to the pumps, wait until Thursday, as McTeague predicts that gas prices will fall four cents per litre.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca