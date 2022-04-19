Menu

Environment

Residents concerned about gas odour from refinery east of Edmonton

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 3:28 pm
Imperial Oil's Strathcona Refinery is pictured near Edmonton on Friday Sept. 2, 2005. View image in full screen
Imperial Oil's Strathcona Refinery is pictured near Edmonton on Friday Sept. 2, 2005. John Ulan, The Canadian Press

A gas leak in Edmonton caused quite a stink on social media Monday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue tweeted that there was a gas leak at the Imperial Oil tank farm just east of Edmonton, causing a rotten egg smell.

“The leak does not pose any risk to the public,” the tweet read. “However, the rotten egg smell may be noticeable in Edmonton up to a week or more.”

Story continues below advertisement

Around 9 p.m., residents in east Edmonton took to social media, posting about the stench, with some describing it as more of a natural gas smell.

Trending Stories

Residents reported the smell in neighborhoods like Strathearn, Forest Heights and Ottewell — all west of the refineries along Baseline Road.

On the Strathcona Industrial Update Line, a message was posted by Imperial Oil around 6 p.m. saying “the refinery has identified that a product odour may be detectable near the refinery.”

“It went on to say, “Steps are currently underway to confirm and remediate the source.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It went on to say, "Steps are currently underway to confirm and remediate the source."

READ MORE: Gas leak and explosion forces residents out of central Edmonton apartment building

On Tuesday afternoon, Imperial Oil posted a statement to its Facebook page acknowledging the gas leak.

“We are aware of a gasoline odour emitting through a valve on the roof of a tank at Imperial’s South Tank Farm south of the refinery on 34 Street, which has been detectable by some near neighbours,” it reads.

“We are actively working on a repair. As a precautionary measure, our team is performing site monitoring and safety checks twice per shift, four times a day.”

The statement went on to say “Monitoring conducted indicates there are no safety or health concerns for the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the Alberta Energy Regulator, but has not yet heard back.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
