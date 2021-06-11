Gas leak and explosion forces residents out of central Edmonton apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

More than a dozen people were forced from their homes Friday morning after an explosion at a central Edmonton apartment building.

Fire crews were called to the Parkview Manor apartments in the area of 106 Street and 110 Avenue just after 10 a.m.

District chief Robert Garth with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were initially called to the building for a gas leak.

“Shortly thereafter, the gas leak turned into an explosion. The building was evacuated, the second alarm was added — so four additional rigs,” Garth said.

Garth said about 15 residents were forced out of the building. One person was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries, but they did not require hospitalization.

“Everybody got out OK and there was some cats and they were all rescued.”

About three units were directly affected by the blast, out of 18 suites in the building.

In total, 32 firefighters from eight rigs were called to the scene. Crews from Atco and Epcor were also called in to shut off the gas and power to the building.

“The cause of the explosion is under investigation and the cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.”

Crews remained on scene early Friday afternoon, to determine the structural safety of the building.

