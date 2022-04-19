$2.7M earmarked for new jobs training program in Peterborough region: MPP

Send this page to someone via email

The province is investing more than $2.7 million into a jobs training program for the Peterborough region, the area’s MPP announced Tuesday morning.

On behalf of Ontario’s Labour Training and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton, Peterborough—Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced the riding will receive $2,714,847 for the Pathways to Prosperity program. The large-scale program aims to provide “hundreds of people” — many unemployed and underemployed — with improved training to pursue in-demand and well-paying jobs.

“We are laser-focused on job creation in our region; creating opportunities for workers and families to enter the middle class through well-paying local jobs,” Smith said. “This jobs program will see hundreds of people receive the training and skills development needed to upgrade their careers and earn more money for their families.”

Statistics Canada earlier this month reported the Peterborough census metropolitan area had an unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent in March, down from 5.9 per cent reported in February.

The 12-month program — to be administered by Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development (PKED) — is funded through Ontario’s Skills Development Fund. The program has three pillars:

Pre-employment support: readiness, participant supports, referral to training and long-term retention support, including any mental health support.

Jobseeker training: 15 cohorts of jobseekers will receive comprehensive training designed for four sectors — line cook, manufacturing, agriculture and construction.

Business recruitment: recruit 50 local businesses or more to participate and offer job placements for the jobseekers at the end of their training.

“Creating a collaborative partnership that not only supports the job seeker, but the businesses in this community that are facing a critical skills shortage, was the focus of this program,” stated Rhonda Keenan, PKED president and CEO.

“Businesses will have greater support to successfully hire people with the skillsets that are most in demand in the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, and the City of Kawartha Lakes region.

"The Pathways to Prosperity program was developed to show that an entry level position is only a starting point, and together we are building pathways for people to build a career."

McNaughton says the Skills Development Fund supports innovative projects to help address job challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our government is working for workers every day,” he said. “Through our Skills Development Fund, we’re giving workers the training they need to fill in-demand jobs, earn bigger paycheques and advance in rewarding careers that make their families and communities stronger.

“Our government has a workers-first plan to deliver a stronger Ontario. As build today for a better tomorrow, we need all hands on deck. We’re leaving nobody behind and we’re getting it done.”

The province says in the fall of 2021, there were more than 360,000 jobs vacant across the province.