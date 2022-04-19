Menu

Crime

Oshawa man charged after police say Durham cruiser was rammed with stolen taxi

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 9:06 am
The police car after the crash in Pickering, Ont. View image in full screen
The police car after the crash in Pickering, Ont. Colin Williamson

Durham Regional Police say a 27-year-old Oshawa man is facing several charges after allegedly driving a stolen taxi and crashing it into a police cruiser early Saturday.

Police said they had launched a stolen vehicle investigation at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

An officer was parked on the side of the road near Pickering Concession Road 9 and Sideline Road 12 in Pickering. The man driving the taxi crashed head-on into the police cruiser, police said.

Read more: Durham police officer injured after crash with stolen taxi

The driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre and is in custody, police said. He remains in hospital, police said.

Police said the officer also suffered serious injuries but has since been released from hospital.

D’Shaun Wilson has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

