Crime

Police investigating after stabbing in Orangeville, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 2:34 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Orangeville left two people injured.

In a press release Monday, the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police detachment said on April 18, at around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at a home on McCarthy Street.

Police said two people were located injured inside the residence.

According to police, one person was arrested.

Officers said the other person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Orangeville has been charged with aggravated assault and is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Officers said the name of the accused “will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.”

According to police, this was an isolated incident and there is “no threat to public safety.”

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

