Wildfire burning near northern B.C. community

A Northern B.C. town is already dealing with a wildfire this year.

Kitwanga, within Gitwangak Indian Reserve No. 1, is about 90 kilometres northeast of Terrace.

A fire burning on the side of Snake Hill is believed to be human-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is about a hectare in size and is classified as out of control.

Another nearby wildfire that is about 16 hectares in size is also suspected to be human-caused. The BC Wildfire Service said that fire is being held.

There are 15 active wildfires burning in the province as of Monday.

Due to low humidity levels, gusting winds, little rain and a warming trend in the northern part of the province, the BC Wildfire Service implemented a Category 2 and 3 open fire prohibition on Friday, April 15.

Staff in the northwest fire centre said they have already responded to several escaped grass fires recently with one fire burning down an outbuilding.

“This Category 2 and 3 open fire prohibition is meant to restrict all backyard burning projects and larger industry pile burning,” the BC Wildfire Service said in a statement. “Typically, for this time of year, these activities are the leading causes of wildfires in the (region). The prohibition will cover the Nadina and Bulkley Fire Zones in their entirety and a portion of the Skeena Fire Zone known as the old Kalum District.

Category 2 open fires

a) material in one or two piles not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width, or

b) stubble or grass burning over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

Category 3 open fires

a) any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide,

b) three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide,

c) one or more burning windrows, or

d) stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

