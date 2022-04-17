Easter Sunday church service in-person for first time since 2019 at Saskatoon church

Send this page to someone via email

For the past two years, most church-goers have attended the Easter Sunday service via Zoom due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, those celebrating Easter Sunday in the Saskatoon Christian community could attend church in person at Grosvenor Park United Church.

“Easter Sunday is a celebration,” said Brenda Baker, church member. “It feels so joyous.”

Most attendees are happy to worship together again.

“It’s good to see people that I’ve only seen on Zoom for the past two years,” said Donna Jones, attendee.

Since it is an in-person service, there are some small restrictions.

“We’re being very conscious of the fact the pandemic is still with us, sadly. But what we’re doing is making sure everyone’s wearing masks, that people don’t come if they’re not feeling well, that they sit apart in our new pew chairs,” Baker said.

They’re also asking people to keep a safe distance when visiting after church but most attendees don’t have an issue with that.

Grosvenor Park United Church took advantage of the two year break to renovate the church and make it more wheelchair accessible.

“Now we’ve reimagined it for, we hope, the next 60, 70 years, how it might better serve the community,” Baker said.

Easter Sunday is only their second in-person service this year.