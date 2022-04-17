Scarborough fire sends one man to hospital with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services in Toronto responded to a fire Sunday afternoon that left one man with serious injuries.

In a tweet, Toronto police said first responders were called to an address in the area of Bennett Road and Woodgrove Drive in Scarborough around 12:53 p.m. Sunday.

A fire was burning on the main floor of a single-family home and was later extinguished, Toronto Fire told Global News. One person was found inside and transported to hospital.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was male. He was taken to a burn centre with serious injuries, paramedics told Global News.

Roads in the area were closed Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement