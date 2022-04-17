Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Scarborough fire sends one man to hospital with serious injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Majority of Brampton basement fires happening in unregistered units' Majority of Brampton basement fires happening in unregistered units
RELATED: Alarming statistics are coming out of Brampton. According to the city, 80 per cent of basement fires in the last two years have happened in unregistered units. Brittany Rosen reports.

Emergency services in Toronto responded to a fire Sunday afternoon that left one man with serious injuries.

In a tweet, Toronto police said first responders were called to an address in the area of Bennett Road and Woodgrove Drive in Scarborough around 12:53 p.m. Sunday.

A fire was burning on the main floor of a single-family home and was later extinguished, Toronto Fire told Global News. One person was found inside and transported to hospital.

Trending Stories

Read more: At least 100 firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at building on Toronto’s College Street

Toronto paramedics said the victim was male. He was taken to a burn centre with serious injuries, paramedics told Global News.

Roads in the area were closed Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagScarborough tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto Fire tagScarborough Fire tagBennett Road tagFire in Toronto tagWoodgrove Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers