SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebecers urged to avoid crowded emergency rooms over holiday weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2022 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec public health warns to proceed with caution for Easter and Passover gatherings' Quebec public health warns to proceed with caution for Easter and Passover gatherings
WATCH: Quebec public health warns to proceed with caution for Easter and Passover gatherings

Quebecers are being urged to avoid crowded emergency rooms if possible and be careful with gatherings this holiday weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on hospital staffing levels.

The health authorities in Montreal and the surrounding Monteregie and Laval areas have all posted messages on their social media accounts asking people to consult a pharmacist or call the province’s 811 health hotline for minor health problems instead of heading to a hospital.

Quebec’s health minister has said hospitals are grappling with the dual challenges of COVID-19 and influenza at a time when some 13,000 health workers are off the job for reasons related to the virus.

READ MORE: Quebec Christians mark Good Friday with return of Way of the Cross procession

Trending Stories

On Friday, the Outaouais health authority in Western Quebec announced it was suspending hospital visits until further notice, while the Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Chaudiere-Appalaches regions have recently announced early closures or service reduction at one or more of their facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, health authorities in several regions have posted messages urging people to be careful during Easter gatherings, especially if they will be around vulnerable people.

They’re asking people to keep gatherings small, open windows for ventilation and to stay home if they feel they have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fatigue or a scratchy throat.

Click to play video: 'Quebec government shoots down Herron seniors home inquiry' Quebec government shoots down Herron seniors home inquiry
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tagMontreal tagHoliday tagEaster tagcovid Quebec tagPassover tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers