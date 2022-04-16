Menu

Canada

FC Edmonton earns draw against York United FC with 2nd-straight late goal

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 12:09 am
A game ball for the Canadian Premier League is seen during a match between York United FC and Forge Hamilton FC in CPL soccer action at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on Friday, July 30, 2021. View image in full screen
A game ball for the Canadian Premier League is seen during a match between York United FC and Forge Hamilton FC in CPL soccer action at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

While the team did not secure its first win this spring, FC Edmonton managed a late goal to draw York United FC and remain unbeaten early in the Canadian Premier League season on a chilly Friday night soccer match at Edmonton’s Clarke Field.

Following a scoreless first half, Osaze Tafari De Rosario, the son of retired Canadian soccer legend Dwayne De Rosario, struck first for York, finding the back of the net in the 82nd minute of the match.

But midfielder Mastanabal Kacher got the equalizer for the Eddies in the 84th minute after being set up in the box with a pass from forward Courtney Smith.

Smith ended up being sent off in the 88th minute of the match. He was given a red card after appearing to punch York defender Diyaeddine Abzi. Smith struck Abzi after the two got got tangled up and fell.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

“I think it was a really good game for us,” FC Edmonton defender Luke Singh said. “It was a tough game also (because of the) weather conditions. Both teams battled.”

It was the second-straight game the Eddies scored late to earn a draw. In their season opener against Valour FC, Tobias Warschewski scored in injury time on a beautiful bicycle kick.

“We have a group that will fight until the bitter end,” FC Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said.

“They’re a group of guys that are hungry, motivated and willing to sacrifice for each other.”

In terms of possession time, the Ontario side ended with 63 per cent to Edmonton’s 37 per cent, and had seven shots on goal to Edmonton’s four.

With the draw, FC Edmonton moves into sole possession of fourth place in the CPL standings.

The Eddies’ next match will be in Hamilton on April 23 when they take on Forge FC.

–With files from Slav Kornik, Global News

