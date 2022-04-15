FC Edmonton brings in new midfielder ahead of Friday’s match against York United FC

Send this page to someone via email

As FC Edmonton prepares for kickoff against York United FC at Clarke Field on Friday night, the soccer club announced the acquisition of a new midfielder.

The Canadian Premier League announced Friday it is receiving 23-year-old Simon Triantafillou on loan from Pacific FC.

“Simon is a technically sound and intelligent footballer who we are excited to work with,” FC Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a news release.

“I am excited to help him have a successful first professional season with FC Edmonton.”

Triantafillou spent last season with Providence College in the NCAA-Division 1. In 21 matches, he scored once and accumulated a team-leading six assists.

He has previously also played for Syracuse University.

Heading into Friday night’s match, both the Eddies and York United FC will be seeking their first win of the new CPL season. Following their draw against Valour FC in their season opener, FC Edmonton sit tied for fourth place in the CPL standings while York United FC currently sit tied for sixth place.

