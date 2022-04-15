Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

FC Edmonton brings in new midfielder ahead of Friday’s match against York United FC

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 5:41 pm
FC Edmonton View image in full screen
announced Friday it is receiving 23-year-old Simon Triantafillou on loan from Pacific FC. Supplied by FC Edmonton

As FC Edmonton prepares for kickoff against York United FC at Clarke Field on Friday night, the soccer club announced the acquisition of a new midfielder.

The Canadian Premier League announced Friday it is receiving 23-year-old Simon Triantafillou on loan from Pacific FC.

“Simon is a technically sound and intelligent footballer who we are excited to work with,” FC Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a news release.

“I am excited to help him have a successful first professional season with FC Edmonton.”

READ MORE: FC Edmonton making the most of difficult circumstances

Triantafillou spent last season with Providence College in the NCAA-Division 1. In 21 matches, he scored once and accumulated a team-leading six assists.

Trending Stories

He has previously also played for Syracuse University.

Story continues below advertisement

Heading into Friday night’s match, both the Eddies and York United FC will be seeking their first win of the new CPL season. Following their draw against Valour FC in their season opener, FC Edmonton sit tied for fourth place in the CPL standings while York United FC currently sit tied for sixth place.

Click to play video: 'FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club' FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club
FC Edmonton prepares for season opener amid tumultuous time for soccer club
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagSoccer tagCanadian Premier League tagCPL tagCanadian Soccer tagMen's soccer tagEddies tagSyracuse University tagFC Edmonton soccer tagprovidence college tagSimon Triantafillou tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers