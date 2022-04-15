Draggins Car Show returns to Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Easter bunny isn’t the only thing cruising around Saskatchewan this weekend.

The 60th Draggins Annual Rod and Custom Car Show is in Saskatoon for two days. After having a two-year break due to COVID, people are happy to be back seeing and learning about cars.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of people, seeing a lot of stuff, stopping at the venues, asking questions, seeing what you can do to modify a car,” said Randy Fehr, a visitor.

The show is filled with over 200 cars. There’s a Meteor Victoria as old as 1951.

“I wouldn’t have cut it up if it wouldn’t have been already damaged cause it’s so rare of a car,” said Alan Thomas, participant.

Participants prove they’ve worked hard on their cars. With some using the past two years to get their cars ready for the first show back.

“Through COVID, that’s when I built this car. I’ve built lots and lots of cars throughout the years, but when we got laid off, that’s what helped me finish this car,” Thomas said.

All participants are competing in categories including best paint, best engine compartment, and best engineered.

Visitor entry costs $20 for adults and $10 for those between ages of 6-15, who also get a free hot wheels toy. The event is at Prairieland park and is open from 9am – 9pm Friday, April 15th and Saturday, April 16th.

“You can see all the smiles, the kids got their hot wheels, like this is exciting, everybody’s excited to be out and about at the Draggins car show,” said Shane Arthurs, Draggins Car Club President.

The car show included multiple rare cars, including a 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Convertible.

With only three in the world, and one being in Saskatchewan Canada.

All money raised from the event will go toward Camp Easter Seal. The Draggin Shows goal is to provide 800 children and adults with disabilities a summer of camping.

