Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 20 2021 11:45am
03:40

Classic car show returns this weekend in Saskatoon

It’s Show and Shine weekend in Saskatoon, but this year’s event celebrating classic cars has a bit of a different look. Rock 102’s Heather Bonynge joins Global News Morning what what you can expect.

Advertisement

Video Home