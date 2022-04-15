B.C. Wildfire Service implements first fire ban of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Warmer and drier weather expected in the days ahead has triggered B.C.’s first fire ban of the season.

As of noon Friday, Category 2 and 3 open fires will be prohibited in the Northwest Fire Centre. It covers the northern section of the west coast to just west of Endako and from the Yukon border to Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.

“Despite the current cooler temperatures throughout the region, relative humidity levels are low throughout areas of the Northwest Fire Centre,” a BC Wildfire press release reads. “Gusting winds, little precipitation and a warming trend is in the long-term forecast and are the trigger points for this proactive open fire prohibition.”

The region has already had several “escaped grass fires” with one spreading and destroying an outbuilding. Campfires are still permitted in the area.

Last year the province-wide campfire ban was put in place June 30.

June is when the Okanagan often sees open burn restrictions and last year’s campfire ban came at the end of that month. Intense heat and dry weather prompted officials to even ban propane barbecues in public parks.