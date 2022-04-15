Part of Bloor Street closed in Toronto amid reports of debris falling from construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Part of Bloor Street in Toronto is closed amid reports of debris falling from a construction site.

Toronto police said they received reports of the incident shortly after 2 p.m., in the area of Sherbourne Street and Bloor Street East.

Police said garbage, metal debris, wood and nails were falling from the top of a building in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

A representative from the construction company has since been called in to secure items.

The westbound lanes of Bloor Street East are closed in the area.

Toronto, along with much of southern Ontario, remains under a special weather statement, with strong winds expected throughout the afternoon.

Environment Canada said gusts up to 80 km/h will continue before weakening in the evening.

