Wind warning issued for Toronto on Friday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Toronto as the agency says strong winds are expected Friday afternoon.

The agency says strong southwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h are forecasted to develop late in the morning on the Good Friday holiday.

The strong winds are expected to continue through the afternoon before weakening in the evening, Environment Canada said.

The agency warns there may be some damage to tree branches as well as local power outages.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 12 C.