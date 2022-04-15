Menu

Wind warning issued for Toronto on Friday: Environment Canada

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 7:23 am
Toronto skyline on March 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto skyline on March 18, 2022. Morganne Campbell / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Toronto as the agency says strong winds are expected Friday afternoon.

The agency says strong southwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h are forecasted to develop late in the morning on the Good Friday holiday.

The strong winds are expected to continue through the afternoon before weakening in the evening, Environment Canada said.

Read more: Spring storm that dumped heavy snow on Manitoba moves into Ontario

The agency warns there may be some damage to tree branches as well as local power outages.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 12 C.

