Maple Leafs explode with 7-3 thumping of Capitals

TORONTO – William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, and Auston Matthews notched his 100th and 101st points with two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 7-3 throttling of the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Toronto captain John Tavares also chipped in four secondary assists before 18,466 at Scotiabank Arena. The win pushed the Maple Leafs (48-20-6) to a victory shy of the club record of 49, set in 2017-18.

Matthews became the third player in Maple Leafs’ history to score 100 or more points in a season.

Darryl Sittler was the first, checking in with 117 points in 1977-78. Doug Gilmour followed up his 127-point year in 1992-93 with a 111-point campaign in 1993-94.

Toronto goalie Jack Campbell earned his 28th win as the home team outshot the visitors 32-25. The Capitals (41-23-10) saw their four-game win streak go by the wayside.

The Maple Leafs were buzzing early. The Capitals required 9:37 before Lars Eller mustered the first shot on goal off a turnover from Toronto forward Alex Kerfoot.

By then, Toronto already enjoyed a 1-0 advantage on a goal from rookie Michael Bunting, set up from Mitch Marner and Matthews. For his 100th point, Matthews made a nifty play along the boards to deflect the puck to Marner.

Marner chased down the puck as a keepsake for Matthews. Bunting was performing in his 100th career game, and Marner hit the 60-assist mark for the second time in his career.

After Nylander missed an open net, he made up for the mistake by blasting in a 36-foot slapper after taking a pinpoint pass from Pierre Engvall for a 2-0 lead later in the opening period.

The offence picked up midway through the second period with a four-on-four situation because Engvall and Capitals defenceman Matt Irwin were off for roughing.

Washington defenceman John Carlson made a nice move around Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin for the visitors’ first goal.

But Maple Leafs blue-liner Ilya Lyubushkin countered with his first with his new team 11 seconds later, and Nylander jumped on a loose puck eight seconds later for Toronto’s 4-1 goal.

The Maple Leafs added two more before the second intermission. Mikheyev batted in a Matthews pass, and Bunting converted a two-on-one with Engvall.

Tom Wilson made it 6-2 in the final minute of the second period, smashing in an Eller pass to extend his career-best goal total to 24 this year.

Mikheyev added his second early in the final frame, and Nic Dowd countered for the Capitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

