Canada

Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Etobicoke parking lot: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 5:11 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a plaza parking lot in Etobicoke on Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said the collision was reported just before 4 p.m. in the area of Royal York and Weston Wood roads, north of Eglinton Avenue.

Police said a car struck a pedestrian who suffered critical injuries. The vehicle also reportedly hit a building.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was rushed to a local trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

There are conflicting reports regarding the victim’s age, with police indicating that he is in his 60s, while paramedics said he is 50 years old.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
