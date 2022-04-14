2022 Calgary Stampede Princess crowned

Send this page to someone via email

A seasoned cowgirl has been named the 2022 Calgary Stampede Princess.

Jenna Peters joins her counterpart, newly-crowned First Nations Princess Sikapinakii Low Horn as the 2022 Stampede Royalty.

The two will attend hundreds of events as ambassadors of the Stampede, sharing and celebrating the Stampede’s western heritage, cultures and community spirit locally and around the world.

Read more: Siksika graduate student named 2022 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess

Peters, who works in the energy industry, is a regular competitor in Cowboy Challenge events and is an avid trail rider.

As a former Stampede Showrider, the 24 year old feels that her involvement in the Calgary Stampede as a youth helped shape her into who she is today.

Story continues below advertisement

“It feels amazing. It’s been a long journey and I feel honoured to be recognized amongst this incredible group of women that I competed with,” Peters said after the crowning ceremony, adding, “I’m very much looking forward to the months ahead!”

Read more: Calgary Stampede canvas auction returns after pandemic delay

Peters added she is excited to inspire others through the role.

The crowning of the 2022 Calgary Stampede Princess took place Wednesday evening, during a private event at Stampede Park where 2020/2021 Stampede Queen Kelcey Moore and Princess Janelle Mackenzie passed along the crown to Peters.