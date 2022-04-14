Court rules New Brunswick lieutenant governor must be bilingual

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick judge says the appointment of a unilingual anglophone to the post of lieutenant-governor in the province was unconstitutional, but that striking down the appointment would cause too much harm.

Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Tracey K. DeWare wrote in a ruling issued today that the Constitution requires the lieutenant-governor in the officially bilingual province to be able to speak both French and English, but she says it will be up to the federal government to decide what steps to take next.

DeWare says that striking down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s appointment of Brenda Murphy, who took office in September 2019, would create a constitutional and legislative crisis, because it would undermine otherwise lawfully enacted laws, decrees and appointments.

The Acadian Society of New Brunswick had challenged the appointment.

More coming.

Advertisement