Brenda Murphy officially installed as New Brunswick lieutenant-governor

The new lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick was officially installed during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs served as the host of the ceremony for Brenda Murphy, the 32nd lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick, at the provincial legislature in Fredericton.

“Ms. Murphy’s passion for social justice and dedication to doing the hard work necessary to bring about change has made a profound difference in the lives of many New Brunswickers,” Higgs said in a press release. “On behalf of New Brunswickers, I thank Ms. Murphy for her leadership in this work and for accepting this position.

"I know she will continue to inspire others and contribute to the betterment of our province as lieutenant-governor and I look forward to working with her."

Although the ceremony was held on Tuesday, Murphy was officially sworn into the position last month. She’s been serving in the position since the swearing-in ceremony on Sept. 8.

In her first official speech, Murphy spoke about her passion for social justice. She’s previously served as the executive director of the Saint John Women’s Empowerment Network, an organization she led for more than 20 years.

“Effective change can happen when we work together to build an inclusive, equitable society, address systemic barriers and support one another,” Murphy said.

“Having experienced New Brunswick through several different lenses, I am looking forward to bringing that diverse perspective to this role and to continuing to serve the people of our province.”

Murphy succeeded Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, who died on Aug. 2 after a battle with cancer.

During a 37-day period between Roy Vienneau’s death and Murphy’s swearing-in, the province’s cabinet was not able to make senior executive decisions as the vacancy meant administrators could not perform the role.