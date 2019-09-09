Brenda Murphy officially sworn in as lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick

New Brunswick’s new lieutenant-governor is getting to work after she was officially sworn in over the weekend.

Brenda Murphy assumed her duties immediately after being sworn in on Sunday, the provincial government announced in a press release.

“Today is an important day in our province. I am confident that Ms. Murphy will be outstanding in this new role and I look forward to working with her,” said Premier Blaine Higgs.

“Ms. Murphy has made tremendous contributions to this province and its people through her work aimed at ending poverty and family violence and advancing women’s equality and will continue to do so as the lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick.”

A more formal ceremony will be held at a later date.

The swearing-in brings an end to the record-setting 37 days New Brunswick went without a lieutenant-governor after the death of Jocelyne Roy Vienneau on Aug. 2.

During that time period, the province’s cabinet was not able to make senior executive decisions as Roy Vienneau’s absence meant administrators could not perform her role.

Murphy is the former executive director of the Saint John Women’s Empowerment Network, an organization she led for more than 20 years.

“I’ve had the pleasure and the privilege to work — I would say in the trenches — with folks who live on the margins and I think that will serve me well,” Murphy said in a press release announcing her appointment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.