Trudeau appoints Brenda Murphy as new Lt.-Gov. of New Brunswick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday the appointment of Brenda Murphy as the new Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick.

Her appointment follows that of the former Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, who passed away last month following a battle with cancer.

Brenda Murphy is the former executive director of the Saint John Women’s Empowerment Network, an organization she led for more than 20 years.

As a long-time social justice advocate, she is committed to ending poverty and family violence, and advancing women’s equality.

According to a media release, Murphy was nominated as a member of the Gender Equality Network Canada — a network of diverse women leaders from across the country. She was also a member of the National Advisory Council on Poverty and the New Brunswick Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

In addition, she has served three terms as a municipal councillor for the town of Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick.

As a volunteer, Murphy also worked with a variety of organizations, including the Hestia House shelter for women, the Saint John Legal Centre, the Coverdale Centre for Women and the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation of New Brunswick.

Murphy lives in Grand Bay-Westfield with her partner Linda Boyle.

According to the Government of Canada, Lieutenant Governors are the personal representatives of Her Majesty The Queen of Canada in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Queen, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws and visiting communities.

Lieutenant Governors are appointed by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. They serve terms of at least five years.