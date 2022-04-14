Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mosque attacker in Mississauga said he was there to ‘kill terrorists’: imam

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Man charged after an attempted assault at a Mississauga mosque' Man charged after an attempted assault at a Mississauga mosque
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, one witness described the horrific scene when a man allegedly carrying an axe, deployed bear spray during morning prayers – Mar 21, 2022

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A leader of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., alleges a man who attacked congregants with an axe and bear spray last month hated Muslims.

Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre Imam Ibrahim Hindy says the man yelled out that he was there to “kill terrorists” during the attack on March 19.

Witnesses say the man discharged the bear spray in the mosque while wielding an axe in the other hand.

He was tackled by a group of 20 congregants, who held him down until Peel regional police arrived.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘It’s a scar’: Mississauga mosque looks to beef up security after alleged attack

Hindy says the man was not known to anyone in the congregation or other members of the Muslim community despite having a Muslim-sounding name.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the man had anti-Muslim posts on social media.

Mohammad Moiz Omar, 24, faces several charges including assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life and uttering threats.

Police have said the incident is believed to be motivated by hate.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Mississauga tagMuslims tagMuslim Community tagDar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre tagMuslim Attack tagMississauga Mosque tagMississauga mosque attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers