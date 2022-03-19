Man arrested after assault reported at Mississauga mosque: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a “possible hate-motivated crime” at a mosque in Mississauga.

In a press release issued Saturday, Peel Regional Police said officers were called at around 7 a.m. to the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in the McAdam Road and Matheson Boulevard area after receiving a report of an assault.

Police said a man walked into the centre and sprayed bear spray at members of the mosque, while “brandishing a hatchet.”

Officers said members of the mosque “quickly subdued the man until police arrived.”

According to police, 24-year-old Mohammad Moiz Omar from Mississauga was arrested.

-Minor injuries as a result of the spray

-Investigation ongoing — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 19, 2022

The force said its Criminal Investigation Bureau is now “considering all possible motivations, including hate-motivation for the incident as charges are pending.”

“At this stage of the investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident,” the release said. “Peel Police will continue to be present in the area to offer reassurance to the community and the Mosque and provide additional support to those affected by the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

In a statement issued Saturday the, Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre said it’s congregants have been subject to a “violent attack.”

“Before he could inflict harm on any worshippers, several congregants bravely were able to stop him in his tracks,” the statement reads.

The centre said it will be providing further comment when more information becomes available.

“We urge the Peel Police to continue to investigate all angles,” the statement said. “Our community will never be broken and we refuse to be intimidated.”