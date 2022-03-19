Police investigate after robbery reported at Toronto jewelry store

Police are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on March 17, in the area of Gerrard Street East and Hiawatha Road.
Police said three suspects entered the store, and there was an altercation between them and an employee.
Officers said “weapons were used,” and the suspects fled the scene.
Police said “minor injuries were reported” and that it is an “ongoing and active investigation.”
