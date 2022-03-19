Menu

Crime

Police investigate after robbery reported at Toronto jewelry store

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 19, 2022 9:28 am
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on March 17, in the area of Gerrard Street East and Hiawatha Road.

Police said three suspects entered the store, and there was an altercation between them and an employee.

Read more: Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with jewelry store robbery in Toronto

Officers said “weapons were used,” and the suspects fled the scene.

Police said “minor injuries were reported” and that it is an “ongoing and active investigation.”

