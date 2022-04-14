COVID-19: N.S. reports 14 deaths, almost 7,000 new cases in latest report

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,912 new PCR-confirmed cases in its latest weekly update.

For the six-day period ending April 11, there were more than 1,000 new cases each day.

“The number of PCR positive cases has continued to increase since March,” read the report, “as has the number of cases linked to long-term care and residential care facility outbreaks.”

The province said there were also 72 new COVID-19 hospitalizations – a number that’s increased since last week’s report.

In a Thursday afternoon presser, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said the upward trend did not come as a surprise.

Story continues below advertisement

Strang said about a third of samples submitted in mid-March were the new “highly contagious” BA.2 variant.

“It’s clear Canada is in a sixth wave and we’re no different in Nova Scotia,” Strang said.

As we head into a long weekend, Strang said “it’s critically important that people still… follow the safety protocols.”

He reiterated it’s important that people continue to get vaccinated, particularly encouraging adults to receive their third or booster dose if they haven’t already.

According to this week’s COVID-19 report, a third dose of the vaccine reduces a person’s risk of hospitalization by 83 per cent compared to those with no vaccine or only one dose.

The risk of death in people who received booster shots is reduced by 91 per cent in Nova Scotia.

“The third dose is not just a ‘nice to do,’ it’s a critically important part of making sure you’re fully up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine.”

NACI is now also recommending a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a second booster, to those who are at high risk of serious illness.

Strang said more information on booking second boosters will come next week.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 613 Nova Scotia Health staff off from work due to COVID-19.

As pressure on the health system increases, Strang said it’s up to those in the health care system to “be clear with government and to the

Department of Health and Wellness that they need additional measures to help them deal with the situation.”

Last month, the province removed all COVID-19 restrictions, except isolation rules and mask-wearing in public schools, hospitals and long-term care.

The province announced on Wednesday it is keeping masking requirements in public schools until at least the long weekend in May.

In Thursday’s presser, Strang was asked whether removing the mask mandate was premature, given the rise in cases.

“Public health has always recommended, and continued to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public places and workplaces, whether there’s a mandate or not,” he said.

“I can’t comment on the decision made by elected government on removing the mandate.”

Strang reiterated it is government, not public health that makes those decisions.