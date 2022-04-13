COVID-19: Nova Scotia to keep masks in schools until ‘at least’ middle of May

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday it is keeping masking requirements in public schools until at least the long weekend in May.

This means students, staff, volunteers and visitors must continue wearing face masks during school hours and on school buses.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked with Public Health to keep kids in schools,” said Becky Druhan, minister of education and early childhood development, in a release issued on Wednesday morning.

“Our approach has allowed us to keep schools open for most of the year and allowed our students to continue in-person learning. I know it hasn’t been easy, but I’d like to thank the teachers, staff, students and families for their hard work and commitment to children’s learning and well-being.”

This comes less than a week after Nova Scotia released its latest weekly COVID-19 update.

There were 6,991 positive PCR tests confirmed over a one-week period ending April 6 — an average of nearly 1,000 cases per day.

Last month, the province removed all COVID-19 restrictions, except isolation rules and mask-wearing in public schools, hospitals and long-term care.

Druhan said in a statement Wednesday the decision to keep masks in schools will be reassessed closer to May 20.

“Students, staff and visitors are also asked to continue to follow core public health measures,” reads the release.

This includes “getting vaccinated if eligible, staying home if feeling unwell, following the COVID-19 daily checklist, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.”

