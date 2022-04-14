Toronto police announce ‘largest single-day seizure’ of illegal drugs in service’s history

Toronto police say officers have made the “largest single-day seizure” of illegal drugs in the service’s history.

Police said the drugs, which have an estimated street value of more than $28.5 million, were found to be in the possession of one suspect.

“On display in front of me is the result of the largest single-day seizure of illicit drugs in the history of the Toronto Police Service,” Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue said at a press conference Thursday morning.

“While we have made large seizures before, these have occurred over several months. The drugs before me were taken from one person in one day. Any time we are able to intercept the flow of illicit drugs, we are saving lives. But the significance of a seizure of this size cannot be understated.”

Pogue said the seizure has prevented possible overdoses.

“As we have said before, violence in our city is often driven by three factors and those are guns, gangs and drugs. And when these factors collide, the results are often tragic,” she added.

Insp. Mandeep Mann said 189 kilograms of powder cocaine was seized along with 97 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Mann said officers launched a drug trafficking investigation in the area of Yonge Street and The Esplanade.

On April 2, 29-year-old Devante Moores was arrested in an underground parking lot at 25 The Esplanade and allegedly found to be in possession of 50 kilograms of cocaine, Mann said.

“Through further investigation, the officers were able to identify a unit that was associated to Mr. Moores. The investigators obtained a judicial authorization to search that unit, his vehicle, and his residence,” Mann continued.

“Now in that unit — what we believe to be a stash house — they located an additional 139 kg of powder cocaine and 97 kg of crystal methamphetamine. We believe that that stash house was used to house these drugs and then distribute to our local neighbourhoods and our surrounding communities.”

Mann said that in the residence, $50,000 was also seized.

A “professionally built trap, more than likely used to transport large amounts of drugs and very likely firearms” was allegedly located in the vehicle, Mann said.

“Our streets in Toronto are safer because of this large seizure and because of the arrest and because of the work of our drug squad members.”

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for information from the public.

“We’re asking for your assistance to help us identify anyone who may be involved with Mr. Moores in that drug network and we’re asking if you can contact the drug squad directly at 416-808-6100 or if you choose to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS,” Mann said, adding that officers currently don’t have evidence to implicate anyone else.

“We don’t believe he was working alone….

“What we’ve seen in past investigations is it’s uncommon generally to have such a young individual be entrusted with such large amounts of drugs that’s worth millions of dollars.”

Moores has been charged with two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, Mann said.

