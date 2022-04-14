Ontario COVID numbers: 1,392 people in hospital, 177 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 177 in intensive care.

This is up by 60 for hospitalizations but a decrease of five for ICUs since the previous day.

Last Thursday, there were 1,126 hospitalizations with 159 in ICU. This is a 24 per cent and 11 per cent increase, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest breakdown for hospitalizations, 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 4,589 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,209,041.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,606 as 23 more virus-related deaths were added. Thursday’s report indicated 20 deaths occurred within the last month and three deaths occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,163,003 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,332 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.9 per cent with 34.3 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 38,456 doses in the last day.

The government said 23,046 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 8,590 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 18.1 per cent, up from 17.2 per cent reported a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement