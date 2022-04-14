Menu

Health

Toronto Mayor John Tory tests positive for COVID-19

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 8:57 am
Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020. View image in full screen
Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Mayor John Tory tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement released by his office.

In the statement, his office said the mayor “feels fine” and is isolating at home. The mayor will continue to do his job and take part in meetings virtually during his isolation and recovery, the statement continued.

His office said Tory has been taking daily rapid tests out of an abundance of caution due to several daily events he attends.

The mayor tested positive Thursday morning, but did test negative on Wednesday morning.

Read more: COVID-19: 4th doses begin in Toronto, ‘Vax and Ride’ campaign extended

He is also fully vaccinated with a booster dose, his office said.

“Right now, I feel fine and have extremely mild symptoms so far,” Tory said in a statement.

‘I’ve spoken to Dr. de Villa and am following her orders to isolate to avoid any possibility of spreading the virus. I want to use this opportunity to again encourage people to get vaccinated — first, second, third and fourth doses — as soon as they can.”

This is the first time the mayor has tested positive for COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic.

