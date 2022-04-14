Menu

Canada

Mattea Roach earns another $20,000 on Jeopardy!, winning streak at 7 games

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 8:09 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 14' Global News Morning Halifax: April 14
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

For the seventh game in a row, Mattea Roach has once again won in Jeopardy!.

In Wednesday’s episode, the Nova Scotia-born won another $20,401 USD.

Roach has racked up $168,401 USD in her seven-game streak, or just over $211,100 CAD.

She once again dominated the competition with her winnings doubling that of the other two competitors.

The final clue in last night’s episode asked for the name of a war that Winston Churchill considered about 150 years before the First World War.

Betting just $1, enough to win, Roach was the only to correctly answer it, saying “What is the Seven Years War?.”

The 23-year-old is set to return Thursday night to defend her title as returning champion.

Her seventh win means the Halifax native qualifies to be considered as a competitor in the Tournament of Champions.

In an interview with Global’s The Morning Show last week, she said she applied for the show online during the pandemic, because she was “bored” and wanted to give it a go.

“Like, the worst thing that happens is I don’t hear back, and the best thing that happens is maybe I got on the show, so there’s literally no downside to taking the test. Then I got the best possible outcome,” she said.

That best possible outcome — so far — is the ability to pay off her student loans and a chance to appear in a future Tournament of Champions game.

Roach will be back on Wednesday’s episode to defend her title of returning champion. She is set to compete against California bookseller Rachel Skytt and Chicago-based airline planning analyst Adam Wallick.

— With files from Rebecca Lau.

 

