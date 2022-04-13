Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach earns another $30,000 in 6th Jeopardy! win

Send this page to someone via email

Mattea Roach’s winning streak on Jeopardy! has now reached six games.

The 23-year-old won another $30,000 USD on Tuesday night, for a total of $148,000, or $187,300 CAD, since she started the popular TV game show.

Roach was dominating Tuesday’s episode, with her winnings more than tripling that of her competition.

In the final round, Roach secured her win by being the first to answer a clue about the “menace that haunts the Atlantic off our southeastern coast.”

She bid $5,400 for her “What is the Bermuda Triangle?” response, which was correct.

I came to play (Jeopardy) and slay (w my assortment of blazers) — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Her sixth win means the Halifax native qualifies to be considered as a competitor in the Tournament of Champions.

In an interview with Global’s The Morning Show last week, she said she applied for the show online during the pandemic, because she was “bored” and wanted to give it a go.

“Like, the worst thing that happens is I don’t hear back, and the best thing that happens is maybe I got on the show, so there’s literally no downside to taking the test. Then I got the best possible outcome,” she said.

That best possible outcome — so far — is the ability to pay off her student loans and a chance to appear in a future Tournament of Champions game.

Roach will be back on Wednesday’s episode to defend her title of returning champion. She is set to compete against California bookseller Rachel Skytt and Chicago-based airline planning analyst Adam Wallick.

— With files from Rebecca Lau.