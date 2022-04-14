Strong winds expected for London and Middlesex area on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Strong winds have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the London and Middlesex area Thursday.

Strong winds of up to 70 km/h are expected throughout the day in London, eastern and western Middlesex County, Strathroy, Parkhill, and Komoka.

The national weather agency reports the winds will be strongest in the morning as a cold front moves through the region.

Read more: Strong winds expected for parts of southern Ontario Thursday as cold front moves through

The winds may ease slightly in the early afternoon, but the wind is expected to shift to the southwest in the late afternoon with gusts up to 70 km/h still possible, Environment Canada indicated.

Winds are expected to ease slowly through the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency warns that the strong winds combined with saturated ground conditions may make it easier for damage to trees to occur.