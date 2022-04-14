Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Strong winds expected for London and Middlesex area on Thursday

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 7:51 am
Strong Winds of up to 70 km/h are expected throughout the day in London, eastern and western Middlesex County, Strathroy, Parkhill, and Komoka. View image in full screen
Strong Winds of up to 70 km/h are expected throughout the day in London, eastern and western Middlesex County, Strathroy, Parkhill, and Komoka. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Strong winds have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the London and Middlesex area Thursday.

Strong winds of up to 70 km/h are expected throughout the day in London, eastern and western Middlesex County, Strathroy, Parkhill, and Komoka.

The national weather agency reports the winds will be strongest in the morning as a cold front moves through the region.

Trending Stories

Read more: Strong winds expected for parts of southern Ontario Thursday as cold front moves through

The winds may ease slightly in the early afternoon, but the wind is expected to shift to the southwest in the late afternoon with gusts up to 70 km/h still possible, Environment Canada indicated.

Winds are expected to ease slowly through the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency warns that the strong winds combined with saturated ground conditions may make it easier for damage to trees to occur.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagMiddlesex County taglondon weather tagCold Front tagStrong wind tagWind gust tagMiddlesex county weather tagWeather in London tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers