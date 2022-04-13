Menu

Strong winds expected for parts of southern Ontario Thursday as cold front moves through

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 5:34 pm
A person watches the waves roll in on Lake Ontario at Woodbine Beach on a windy day in Toronto on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. View image in full screen
A person watches the waves roll in on Lake Ontario at Woodbine Beach on a windy day in Toronto on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Ontario, warning of strong winds on Thursday.

Barrie, Peel Region, Guelph, Kitchener, Hamilton, Niagara Region, London, and Windsor are among the areas covered by the advisory.

The weather agency said winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected for most affected areas early in the morning as a cold front moves through.

Read more: Major storm underway in Manitoba, expected to stick around until Friday

Winds may ease slightly in the early afternoon, but could gust from 50 to 70 km/h depending on the location, Environment Canada indicated.

Winds are expected to ease through Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, some parts of southern Ontario including the Bruce Peninsula, Huntsville, Parry Sound, and Algonquin Park are under a rainfall warning.

Areas shaded in grey are under a special weather statement, while red indicates a rainfall warning for some regions.
Areas shaded in grey are under a special weather statement, while red indicates a rainfall warning for some regions. Environment Canada

