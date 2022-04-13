Strong winds expected for parts of southern Ontario Thursday as cold front moves through

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Ontario, warning of strong winds on Thursday.

Barrie, Peel Region, Guelph, Kitchener, Hamilton, Niagara Region, London, and Windsor are among the areas covered by the advisory.

The weather agency said winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected for most affected areas early in the morning as a cold front moves through.

Winds may ease slightly in the early afternoon, but could gust from 50 to 70 km/h depending on the location, Environment Canada indicated.

Winds are expected to ease through Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, some parts of southern Ontario including the Bruce Peninsula, Huntsville, Parry Sound, and Algonquin Park are under a rainfall warning.

Areas shaded in grey are under a special weather statement, while red indicates a rainfall warning for some regions. Environment Canada

Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Thursday and Friday. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/TFKYoPYz91 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) April 13, 2022