Wolfe Island ferry halted after disturbance on the island

Send this page to someone via email

The Wolfe Island ferry was taken out of service for an emergency police response to a situation on the island Wednesday allegedly involving a man wielding a chainsaw at a local store.

Cars were backed up at the ferry docks on the Kingston side at rush hour as police responded to the situation.

Global News spoke with a man who said he saw a man who appeared to him to be ‘unstable’ enter Fargo’s General Store around 10 a.m.

“He walked back to his truck, he took the safety guard off of his chainsaw, started it up and started revving it and walking back towards the store,” said Joe Taggart, who witnessed the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Taggart, a Wolfe Island resident, said he told the man to put the chainsaw away and to leave, which the man eventually did.

Police weren’t called right away which is why the disruption to ferry service happened in the early afternoon.

Read more: Ontario Provincial Police make arrest in downtown Napanee assault

The ferry resumed service at around 5:30 p.m. and police returned on the first trip back to Kingston.

Global News received confirmation from a person at the store who said the man is known on the island and allegedly has mental health issues.

Police confirmed that an investigation began around noon that impacted ferry traffic but have not released any more details.