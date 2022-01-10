Menu

Canada

‘Fully involved’ fire destroys barn on Wolfe Island

By Darryn Davis & Mike Postovit Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 6:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Barn destroyed by fire on Wolfe Island' Barn destroyed by fire on Wolfe Island
WATCH: Three cows were lost in the blaze.

Twenty firefighters spent an hour containing a barn fire Monday afternoon.

Wolfe Island Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Hawkins said the call came in around 1:45 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene at the intersection of 10th Line Road and County Road 96, there was no chance to save the structure.

“It was fully involved. The roof had already caved in by then, but there was a lot of flames and smoke, the structure was pretty well gone by then, with no hay and stuff being in it, it burned pretty quick,” said Chief Hawkins.

Read more: Early morning house fire in Kingston, Ont. causes extensive damage

There were no injuries or loss of human life but some livestock did perish in the blaze.

“There was some hay in there and unfortunately there was three cattle that were lost,” said Hawkins

The barn burned so intensely the smoke and flames could be seen from the waterfront in downtown Kingston.

Wolfe Island Fire and Rescue has not yet determined the cause of the fire or assessed the dollar value of the damage.

