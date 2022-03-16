Menu

Crime

Ontario Provincial Police make arrest in downtown Napanee assault

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 3:14 pm
OPP have charged a man in connection with a downtown assault in Greater Napanee.
OPP have charged a man in connection with a downtown assault in Greater Napanee.

Police in Greater Napanee have made an arrest in regards to an assault investigation.

Police had asked for the public’s assistance in locating a man they said was responsible for what appeared to be a random assault in downtown Napanee Feb. 17.

Read more: OPP seek ‘person of interest’ in Napanee, Ont. assault investigation

The assault took place at John and Dundas streets.

OPP have charged 22-year-old Lucas Gray with assault causing bodily harm.

Gray is scheduled to appear in a Napanee courtroom on May 17.

OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagJohn Street tagNapanee assault tagdowntown napanee tagdundad street tagjohn and dundas street taglucas gray taglucas grey assault tag

