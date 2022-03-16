Ontario Provincial Police make arrest in downtown Napanee assault

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Greater Napanee have made an arrest in regards to an assault investigation.

Police had asked for the public’s assistance in locating a man they said was responsible for what appeared to be a random assault in downtown Napanee Feb. 17.

The assault took place at John and Dundas streets.

OPP have charged 22-year-old Lucas Gray with assault causing bodily harm.

Gray is scheduled to appear in a Napanee courtroom on May 17.

2:15 It’s “Mermaid March Break” at Brockville’s Aquatarium and it seems people can’t get enough. It’s “Mermaid March Break” at Brockville’s Aquatarium and it seems people can’t get enough.