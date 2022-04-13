Menu

Environment

‘Random’ killing of 21-year-old Surrey man nets shooter 12-year sentence

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 9:43 pm
The scene of an April 2020 shooting that left 21-year-old Pritpal Singh dead. View image in full screen
The scene of an April 2020 shooting that left 21-year-old Pritpal Singh dead. Global News

The gunman who fatally shot a 21-year-old Surrey man two years ago was handed a sentence of 12-years, less time served on Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

Pritpal Singh, 21, was shot dead on the lawn of his home near 88 Avenue and 138 Street in Surrey on April 7, 2020.

Read more: Man convicted of manslaughter in ‘random’ shooting of Surrey man Pritpal Singh

Police arrested Robert Tomljenovic six days later, who was initially charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Trending Stories

At trial in January, he was convicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter, along with the robbery charge.

Police had initially described the shooting as targeted, however later said they believed it to have been a random killing.

