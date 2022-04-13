‘Random’ killing of 21-year-old Surrey man nets shooter 12-year sentence

Send this page to someone via email

The gunman who fatally shot a 21-year-old Surrey man two years ago was handed a sentence of 12-years, less time served on Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

Pritpal Singh, 21, was shot dead on the lawn of his home near 88 Avenue and 138 Street in Surrey on April 7, 2020.

Police arrested Robert Tomljenovic six days later, who was initially charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

At trial in January, he was convicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter, along with the robbery charge.

Police had initially described the shooting as targeted, however later said they believed it to have been a random killing.

