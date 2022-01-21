Menu

Man convicted of manslaughter in ‘random’ shooting of Surrey man Pritpal Singh

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2022 5:16 pm
The scene of Pritpal Singh's shooting death in 2020. View image in full screen
The scene of Pritpal Singh's shooting death in 2020. Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a B.C. Supreme Court judge has convicted a man in the shooting death of Pritpal Singh in Surrey, B.C.

Robert Tomljenovic was charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm after Singh’s death in April 2020.

Read more: Charges laid in fatal shooting of 21-year-old in Surrey

The homicide team says in a news release that Tomljenovic was convicted by the court on Thursday of robbery and a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Police said at the time when charges were laid they believed the shooting was targeted, but RCMP later said it was a random shooting.

Singh was 21 years old.

Tomljenovic will be sentenced at a later date.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
