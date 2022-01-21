Man convicted of manslaughter in ‘random’ shooting of Surrey man Pritpal Singh

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a B.C. Supreme Court judge has convicted a man in the shooting death of Pritpal Singh in Surrey, B.C.

Robert Tomljenovic was charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm after Singh’s death in April 2020.

The homicide team says in a news release that Tomljenovic was convicted by the court on Thursday of robbery and a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Police said at the time when charges were laid they believed the shooting was targeted, but RCMP later said it was a random shooting.

Singh was 21 years old.

Tomljenovic will be sentenced at a later date.

