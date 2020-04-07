One dead after overnight shooting in Whalley

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood has left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 8800-block of 138A Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said.

Police arrived to find the victim had died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation. No arrested have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

