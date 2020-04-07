Menu

Crime

One dead after overnight shooting in Whalley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 4:02 pm
Updated April 7, 2020 4:15 pm
The scene of an overnight shooting in Surrey. .
The scene of an overnight shooting in Surrey.

An overnight shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood has left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 8800-block of 138A Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said.

READ MORE: 21-year-old man charged with murder in mother’s death in Squamish, B.C.

Police arrived to find the victim had died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation. No arrested have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Highly anticipated Surrey police transition report released
