Those Old Radio Shows May 6-7

Friday, May 6
Hour One: Jack Benny – Jack’s Trip to Las Vegas; Gunsmoke – What the Whiskey Drummer Heard
Hour Two: Escape – The Running Man; Black Museum – The Telegram
Hour Three: Damon Runyon Theater – Baseball Hattie
Saturday, May 7
Hour One: Whistler – Grave Secret; Life of Riley – Mother’s Day
Hour Two: The Silent Men – Murder in Vienna; Jack Benny – Mother’s Day Show
Hour Three: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – Silent Queen Matter; YTJD – Theme Music
Hour Four: YTJD – Silent Queen Matter, conc.; Burns & Allen – Gracie’s Mother Visits; Bickersons – Pink Slip
Hour Five: Great Gildersleeve – Dinner for Eve’s Mother; Haunting Hour – Murder is my Business
