Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Those Old Radio Shows May 6-7

By Staff 770 CHQR
Posted May 2, 2022 12:01 am

Friday, May 6

Hour One: Jack Benny – Jack’s Trip to Las Vegas; Gunsmoke – What the Whiskey Drummer Heard

Hour Two: Escape – The Running Man; Black Museum – The Telegram

Hour Three: Damon Runyon Theater – Baseball Hattie

Saturday, May 7

Trending Stories

Hour One: Whistler – Grave Secret; Life of Riley – Mother’s Day

Hour Two: The Silent Men – Murder in Vienna; Jack Benny – Mother’s Day Show

Hour Three: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – Silent Queen Matter; YTJD – Theme Music

Hour Four: YTJD – Silent Queen Matter, conc.; Burns & Allen – Gracie’s Mother Visits; Bickersons – Pink Slip

Story continues below advertisement

Hour Five: Great Gildersleeve – Dinner for Eve’s Mother; Haunting Hour – Murder is my Business

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Radio tagthose old radio shows tagOld Radio tagOld Radio Shows tagvintage radio tag770 chqr tagvintage radio shows tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers