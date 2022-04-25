Menu

Entertainment

Those Old Radio Shows April 29-30

By Staff 770 CHQR
Posted April 25, 2022 12:01 am

Friday, April 29

Hour One: My Favorite Husband – Liz’s Radio Script; Dark Fantasy – Debt from the Past

Hour Two: Box 13 – Tempest in a Casserole; Casey, Crime Photographer – The Ex-Convict

Hour Three: Suspense – Uncle Henry’s Rosebush

Saturday, April 30

Hour One: Whistler – The Strange Sisters; Jack Benny – How Palm Springs Was Founded

Hour Two: Our Miss Brooks – The Wishing Well Dance; Bold Venture – Back to Civilization, Dead Man

Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – Kitty Foyle

Hour Four: Father Knows Best – Too Many Problems; Barry Craig – Missing Hotel Room

Hour Five: Theater Five – Jump, Jump; Dimension X – Dwellers in Silence

