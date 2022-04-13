Menu

Comments

Crime

Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 4:21 pm
Portage la Prairie homicide suspect Trevis McLeod, 50, has been seen in several locations in Winnipeg this week including at the Millennium Library on Tuesday, RCMP say. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie homicide suspect Trevis McLeod, 50, has been seen in several locations in Winnipeg this week including at the Millennium Library on Tuesday, RCMP say. RCMP Handout

Manitoba RCMP are warning those living and working in downtown Winnipeg to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a mother and her two children in Portage la Prairie.

Police say Trevis McLeod, 50, was last seen walking at the Millennium Library and through the downtown skywalk system Tuesday.

Read more: Man wanted in fatal Portage la Prairie house fire believed to be in Winnipeg

They warn that McLeod is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

“Everyone living or working in downtown Winnipeg needs to be aware that Trevis may be in the area,” RCMP said in a Wednesday afternoon release.

“No one should hesitate to call 911 if he is seen. RCMP and Winnipeg Police officers are actively patrolling and will respond immediately.”

RCMP released an arrest warrant for McLeod on three counts of second-degree murder and arson Tuesday after the bodies of a 32-year-old woman, her six-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son were found in a Portage la Prairie home following a fire early Sunday.

Read more: Three found dead following house fire in Portage la Prairie, man in custody, RCMP say

“This was a horrific and tragic crime that took the lives of a mother and her two small children,” said Supt. Rob Lasson, the officer in charge of RCMP’s major crime services.

“Our priority is to locate and arrest Trevis as soon as possible and we are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.”

Police on scene after a fatal fire at a Portage la Prairie home. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a fatal fire at a Portage la Prairie home. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

In an update Wednesday, RCMP said McLeod has been seen in several locations in Winnipeg this week, including:

  • On Magnus Avenue Monday afternoon.
  • In the St. Boniface area Tuesday around 1:30 a.m.
  • At the Millennium Library and shortly thereafter, walking through the downtown skywalk Tuesday around 2:20 p.m.

Read more: RCMP say man in custody connected to fatal Portage la Prairie fire released, investigation continues

Police say McLeod was last seen wearing glasses, a dark-coloured ball cap, a black coat and black shoes. They say he is carrying a black bag.

Investigators say McLeod doesn’t have access to a vehicle and will be on foot.

They say McLeod may also return to the Portage la Prairie area.

Click to play video: 'Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues' Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues
Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues

 

